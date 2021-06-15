State Republicans Lamenting Failure to Repeal Governor Cuomo’s Pandemic-Related Powers

State Legislature Republican leaders are lamenting the failure by the State Legislature to repeal Governor Cuomo‘s pandemic-related powers.

State Senator George Borrello released a statement saying, “No less than 47 times did Senate Republicans advance amendments to repeal his authority. Each and every time these attempts were rejected by Senate Democrats. They also sat on a resolution I advanced to end the State of Emergency, voting instead to continue abdicating their constitutional duty.”

“The tragic result is that we leave Albany with the Governor’s grasp on unilateral power as strong as it was 15 months ago when the Legislature first granted him that authority at the start of the pandemic.”

The State Legislature’s session this year included landmark pieces of legislation like legalizing recreational marijuana and mobile sports betting had already passed much earlier in the year. It also included a budget that fully funded foundation aid for schools.

Several items did not get finalized before the end of the Legislature’s session including the passage of the Adult Survivors Act, parole reform, and the Alcohol-To-Go legislation.