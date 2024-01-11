State Sen. Borrello Criticizes Gov. Hochul’s State of the State Address For Not Addressing Public Safety, State’s Affordability

State Senator George Borrello is criticizing Governor Kathy Hochul‘s State of State address for not addressing the state’s affordability and public safety.

Borrello said Hochul’s address was, quote, “a lot of talk,” “We’ve heard it before. ‘We’re going to make New York safer.’ But, how are we going to do that when her and the Democrats are not willing to take dangerous people off our streets? We’re gonna fix crime. We’re gonna fix poverty. We’re going to make affordable housing. How about we make for New York a more affordable place to live? That’s how you make housing and everything else more affordable in this state.”

Borrello said the continued loss of population in the state threatens the Empire State’s future, saying in a statement, “New York State’s combined state and local tax rates are the highest in the nation. Numerous polls have found that this crushing tax burden is the primary reason people are leaving New York. We heard no plans to tackle that issue.”

Borrello said state residents are still concerned about public safety. He said while gun violence has decreased, crime rates are still higher than before bail reform was enacted. Borrello said proposals to combat retail theft, domestic violence and hate crimes are a step forward, but he doesn’t see Democrats in the state legislature supporting them.

Borrello stated he wants to see more steps to support the manufacturing, agriculture sectors, and small businesses.

He did give support to Hochul’s mental healthcare initiatives, including expanding inpatient and outpatient treatment.