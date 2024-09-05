Students, Senior Citizens Encouraged To Get New COVID-19 Vaccine

Kids going back to school and senior citizens are being encouraged to get the new COVID-19 vaccine that’s now available in New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul is encouraging all eligible New Yorkers — especially those who are 65 and older, are at risk for severe COVID-19, or have never received a COVID-19 vaccine — to get the vaccine as students return to school, and ahead of the respiratory illness season.

Hochul and New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald also announced the Commissioner’s standing order allowing all eligible New Yorkers to receive the new COVID-19 vaccine at any pharmacy in New York State without a prescription from their individual health care provider.

The 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccines are now available following the Food and Drug Administration’s recent approval of the Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday that the vaccines are being shipped to health care providers and pharmacies. Major retail pharmacies, such as CVS and Walgreens, are now taking appointments and some locations may accept walk-ins.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective protection against being admitted to a hospital or suffering from Long COVID, so I’m once again encouraging all those eligible to prioritize their health and get vaccinated. As we enter the fall season, when respiratory viruses circulate, New Yorkers should get the vaccine to protect themselves from COVID-19 so they can risk less and live well.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the 2024-2025 COVIVD-19 vaccines for everyone 6 months and older who has not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past two months to protect against potentially serious illness from COVID-19. Recommended dosages and the schedule vary depending on age, immune status and COVID-19 vaccine history.

Under the Affordable Care Act, most private health insurance, Medicare and Medicaid plans cover COVID-19 vaccines without cost-sharing when received at an in-network provider or pharmacy. Those who are uninsured, or whose insurance does not cover the updated vaccine, will have access to the shots free of charge through community health centers or local health departments participating in the New York State Department of Health Vaccines for Adults program.

The Department of Health’s Office of Aging and Long-Term Care and the Office of Public Health have taken several steps to protect long-term care (LTC) facility residents and their staff by reiterating the importance of vaccination for all consenting residents and health care personnel, as well as implementing infection control and prevention measures.

The Department also encourages LTC facilities to provide flu and RSV shots to residents in addition to the updated COVID-19 vaccine. These are three separate vaccinations. Consistent with CDC guidelines, it is safe to get all three vaccines at the same time.

The general public is also encouraged to ask their health care provider about receiving other vaccines they may be eligible for, including flu and RSV.

The flu, RSV and COVID-19 are contagious, respiratory viral infections that can have similar symptoms, making it difficult to distinguish between the three illnesses. People with chronic conditions, including those that affect the lungs and heart, young children, elderly populations and pregnant people, have a higher risk of developing serious complications from the flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

To find the COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccines in your area, visit: https://www.vaccines.gov/en/