SUNY Chancellor Visits Jamestown Community College

SUNY JCC President Daniel DeMarte, Student Ambassador Tiago Aguilar of Brazil, Chancellor King, Student Ambassador Cassidy Vincent of South Dayton, N.Y., and Student Ambassador Anita Kolombintseva of Saint Petersburg, Russia.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King visited Jamestown Community College Monday.

The chancellor was appointed by the SUNY Board of Trustees earlier this year. His visit was part of an effort to tour each of the 64 institutions within the SUNY System.

Chancellor King spent the morning visiting the Jamestown Campus while chatting with student ambassadors and JCC President Dr. Daniel DeMarte.

They toured the Manufacturing Technology Institute and residence halls, then observed an Industrial Maintenance Technician class, and dropped by the Nursing department. The chancellor then met with faculty and staff to discuss how SUNY can support the college, and closed out the morning with members of JCC’s President’s Cabinet.

