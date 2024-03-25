SUNY Fredonia Moving Forward With Plan to Discontinue 13 Majors

SUNY Fredonia is moving forward with a plan to discontinue 13 majors.

College Executive Vice President and Provost David Starrett sent out a letter saying Fredonia will discontinue the 13 majors on the original list and keep associated minors.

School officials said the majors currently enroll 70 first-major students and 22 second-major students.

Any student currently enrolled in one of the 13 programs will be able to continue and finish their degrees.

The list includes bachelor’s degree programs in art history, French, Spanish, philosophy and sociology, among others.

The university said the cuts will help secure the long-term financial success of SUNY Fredonia.

The full letter is below:

“Good evening:

I am writing to keep you informed about the proposed program deactivation, the formal review process, and what happens next.

Background/feedback

Since the announcement regarding the proposal to eliminate 13 majors on December 6, 2023, we have embarked on a timeline of open dialogue and feedback within our campus community. The responses spanned various forms of communication from all corners of our institution and beyond, including shared governance bodies, faculty, program coordinators, students, alumni, and community members. Testimonials, proposed curricular changes, and suggestions for new programs have all been part of the shared discourse.

Decisions made

After careful consideration of the arguments for and against the proposal, and following the agreed-upon timeline and our responsibility to keep our campus updated, I want to inform you of the final decisions made by the Cabinet:

– we will discontinue the 13 majors on the original list;

– we will keep associated minors;

– we will keep necessary lower or upper division courses as needed for general education or other service within and outside of the affected departments;

departments have the option to develop new relevant programs based on student demand and other market needs. In fact, those conversations with department chairs or program coordinators are already underway.

The deactivation of these 13 majors, which currently enroll 70 first majors and 22 second majors, will go into effect no later than June 5. Any student admitted to or enrolled in one of the majors before this date will be able to obtain their degrees in these majors. After June 5, 2024, the university will not recruit students for or admit students to these degree programs.

Current students

Current students in the 13 majors will still be able to complete their Fredonia degree in that major if they so choose. Teach-out plans will begin with the Fall 2024 semester. Please be assured that all students will be able to complete the major in which they are enrolled.

Faculty and staff

We would like to state clearly again that inclusion on this list does NOT reflect poorly on that major’s quality or its dedicated faculty and staff. At this point, we cannot project the exact number of positions which may be impacted overall, but if a scenario arises where positions are eliminated, we will adhere to all collective bargaining agreements.

We want to acknowledge the trepidation during this process, and the disappointment people may have regarding these decisions. These decisions have not been made lightly, but have been made for the common goal we all share: ensuring that the university is responsive to student demand, directing our energies towards building degrees that students are seeking, the long-term financial health of SUNY Fredonia and the success of our students.

Commitment to the Liberal Arts

Even with these program discontinuations, over 80% of Fredonia’s undergraduate degree programs are in the liberal arts. Over 25% are in the arts, over 25% are in the sciences, and over 25% are in the other humanities. Our commitment to a well-rounded liberal arts education remains strong.

That commitment is not lost on potential students or their families. Overall in this recruitment cycle so far, over 5,900 students have applied for admission to this university; that number is six-percent more than last year, and the most applications we’ve had at this point in the recruitment cycle since 2019. Of course, there is much work to be done to convert those applications into yields. However, even amidst these changes, SUNY Fredonia continues to attract bright minds and enthusiastic learners. The interest from prospective students and their families reaffirms our belief in the opportunities offered by our institution.

We will work together to ensure a bright future, utilizing our strategic plan as our guide to move us forward.

Sincerely,

David Starrett

Executive Vice President and Provost

SUNY Fredonia”