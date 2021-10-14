The Annual Downtown Christmas Parade Is In Limbo

The status of the annual Downtown Christmas Parade is up in the air for this December.

The Jamestown Chamber of Commerce held an events meeting to discuss upcoming activities downtown and the question was raised whether there will be a parade this year.

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Heitzenrater said he spoke with Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist recently about that event, “He mentioned that the City was kind of looking at some potential organizations that could be sort of headline, you know, sort of sponsor and help with some of the organization as well. So, as far as I’m aware, kind of in holding pattern.”

The parade had previously been organized by the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation. JRC Executive Director Frank Besse said that JRC is out of the event business but is willing to share information, “You know it’s one of those events we have a lot of information here so if someone is interested in picking up the baton let me, but we’re not in a position to be organizing events so we want to play a supportive role as well along with the Chamber.”

The Chamber had partnered with the City last December to help organize a reverse parade down Third Street as a way to have an event with the gathering limitations in place due to the pandemic at the time.

Mayor Sundquist said organizations who are interested in helping organize a Christmas Parade are welcome to contact his office at (716) 483-7600.