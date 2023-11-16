The Assembly To Appear on Arts On Fire LIVE Tonight

WRFA will welcome The Assembly to Arts On Fire LIVE tonight.

The event takes place at 7:00 p.m. in the Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio. It will be recorded live for a future audio broadcast on 107.9 FM and also a video post on WRFA’s YouTube Channel.

The Assembly is a Jazz/Pop/Fusion sextet based in Jamestown and comprising of Roger Chagnon (Percussion), Kyle Gustafson (Guitar, Flugelhorn), Drew Minton (Piano), Lena Morano (Vocals), Chris Tiberio (Bass), and Chris Wakefield. The group has performed at various venues and events across Jamestown, playing a wide variety of popular music and jazz standards, as well as original compositions.

Tickets are $12.00 to attend and can be purchased at reglenna.com or at the door.