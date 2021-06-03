WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

The Chautauqua Center Breaks Ground on $6 Million Health Center in Dunkirk

The Chautauqua Center broke ground Tuesday on a $6-million dollar new community health center in Dunkirk. The project will allow TCC to bring medical, dental, behavioral health and pharmacy services under one roof.

The 37,500 square foot building will be located at 75 East Third Street and will house 23 medical exam rooms, eight dental operatories, 14 private counseling rooms, two group counseling rooms and a retail pharmacy. The project is anticipated to be completed by February 2022.

Most of the funding for the project has been secured, with $3 million from the Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program through the New York State Department of Health and $1 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. TCC officials are also applying for New Market Tax Credits to bridge the funding gap.

