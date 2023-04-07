The City of Jamestown is Holding Its Annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 8

The City of Jamestown Parks Department will hold its Annual Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday in Allen Park.

The free event is for children ages 12 and under and will take place at 11:00 a.m. in the upper level of the park where the playgrounds are located.

Parks Manager Dan Stone said the event will have three different areas for kids to look for eggs, “The younger kids, 2 through 4, will be over on the kitchen side of the park where our big pavilion is and the smaller playground. And then across the street from that is the big playground and baseball field area. We’ll have the 5 to 8 year old group and the 9 to 12 year old group.”

Stone said the various city unions sponsored the event, “Our rock and our pillar of the community, the Allen Park Women’s Club, also will be there for the festivities and donated some prizes and candy, along with the Frewsburg Soccer Club. And this year, Pro Hardware, that is down on Fluvanna Avenue, will provide us with bikes to give to the middle aged kids group this year.”

Stone said the Jamestown Fire Department will be bringing the Easter Bunny to the park for the event and they will be joined by Wiffy the Tarp Skunk.

If weather conditions do not allow the event to take place outside, the event be moved inside the Allen Park Rink.

No registration is necessary for the event.