The Price of Thanksgiving Dinner is Up

The price of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is up 1.7% over last year.

New York Farm Bureau’s 2021 Market Basket Survey said the average total price, which includes a 16-pound turkey and other common items found on a holiday dinner table, is $52.59.

Turkey prices are about $1.46 per pound in New York State, which is about five cents per pound over last year’s average price in this informal survey. This price is slightly below the national average of $1.50 per lb.

The New York numbers revealed small price increases in several categories including for whipping cream, Libby’s Pumpkin Pie Mix, fresh cranberries, and a veggie tray. The most noticeable decrease is for sweet potatoes.

This year’s survey also includes a similar increase for an expanded menu that includes a four-pound ham, five-pound bag of russet potatoes and a package of frozen green beans. When those prices are included, the total meal price jumps to $67.31 or 52 cents over last year’s number. New York shoppers found bargains on hams compared to the national numbers, with a four-pound ham about a dollar less than the national survey price of $10.87.

The survey highlights that the classic meal remains affordable for a 10-person meal, though there are price increases across the board. This is reflective of some of the supply and demand issues that are driving up food prices in many categories, much of it related to the on-going pandemic and the surge in at-home food consumption.