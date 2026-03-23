The Resource Center Holding Sassy Baggs & Blingo March 26

The Resource Center will be holding its annual Sassy Baggs & Beyond Blingo this Thursday.

The event will be held at The Resource Center’s administrative offices at 200 Dunham Avenue in Celoron. Doors will open at 6:00, with the Blingo games starting at 7:00. Those planning to attend should park in the rear lot and use the entrance at the top of the ramp.

At Blingo, participants will play bingo to try to win handbags as prizes. Admission is $20 and includes light refreshments.

The event is being organized by Filling the Gap Inc., which works with The Resource Center to improve the lives of people with disabilities in Chautauqua County. Money raised through Sassy Baggs & Beyond Blingo will benefit the Mark Pacheco WOW (Working on Wonders) Fund at the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation. The WOW Fund provides money so people with disabilities can enjoy experiences they otherwise could not afford, such as attending concerts or sporting events.

Tickets are available at The Resource Center’s offices on Dunham Avenue and at Filling the Gap’s offices inside the Felice Corporate Center at 92 Fairmount Avenue in Jamestown. Tickets can be purchased online at https://fillingthegap.net. For more information, call 716-661-1477.