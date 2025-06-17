WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Third Thursday To Feature Jade Giambrone, St. Vith, Tsavo Highway

Tsavo Highway will headline Third Thursday on June 19 at the Wintergarden Plaza

This month’s Third Thursday event will feature Jade Giambrone, St. Vith, and Tsavo Highway on June 19.

The free concert will take place between 6:00 and 9:00 p.m. at the Wintergarden Plaza on North Main Street in downtown Jamestown.

The performance series is sponsored by the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation, Gebbie Foundation, Live CHQ, CHQ Chamber, MegaSound, and SitlerHQ.

Jumpstart To Third Thursday will run from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Live music will be performed at Third Street by vocalist and musician Adam McKillip, the duo Nu Juice, and free face painting from Face Painting by Patti.

Additional special events taking place during Jumpstart to Third Thursday include the Jamestown Young Professionals Business Crawl starting at 4:30 (pre-registration is required and space is limited), the raising of the Juneteenth Flag at the Robert H. Jackson Center at 5:00 p.m., and the dedication of the new Roger Tory Peterson Mural at 120 Foundry Alley at 5:15 p.m.

