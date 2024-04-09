Thousands Witness Once In A Lifetime Eclipse Through Cloudy Skies

Thousands across Chautauqua County experienced a once in a lifetime eclipse, albeit through cloudy skies, Monday.

Chautauqua County was in the path of totality for New York’s first solar eclipse since 1925.

Many people from outside states came to the area to witness the event. One of those who traveled from Charleston, South Carolina was Chautauqua County native Darren Sperry, “Besides the cloud cover, it actually turned out to be a very nice eclipse. I saw it in Atlanta in 2017, clear skies there. So, I kind of had an idea of what it was going to look like. The cloud cover put a little damper on it, but otherwise it was beautiful. Great time here with family.”

Sperry’s wife, Kerry Nagurney, who also grew up in Chautauqua County, had also seen the 2017 eclipse in Lake City, South Carolina.

She said family was the main reason they traveled to New York, “My parents still live here. I grew up here. And I thought to myself, well even if we don’t get to see the eclipse it’ll still be a nice visit with my parents and my family.”

The next total solar eclipse in the United States is not anticipated until 2044 with a total eclipse not visible in New York State until 2079.