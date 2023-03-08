Threat to Persell School Deemed Not Credible

Jamestown Public Schools said a threat made to students at Persell Middle School Tuesday was found to not be credible.

JPS officials said they became aware of a threat received via FaceTime early Monday night. The students who received it reported it staff members who notified the Jamestown Police Department.

JPD determined there was no credible threat to the school or to the students. The School District said that they and JPD are continuing to monitor the situation with parents and guardians of those directly involved being contacted.