Three JHS Students Awarded Jamestown Juneteenth Freedom Scholarship

Three Jamestown High School students are the recipients of the 2022 Jamestown Juneteenth Freedom Scholarship.

Graduating seniors Andrew Edwards, Asa Perez, and Sabion Taylor were selected as award recipients.

Each year the proceeds of the Juneteenth festival benefit a scholarship award for a local Black American student who is a graduating high school senior pursing their higher education through college, trade school, apprenticeship, or a certificate program.

Juneteenth is sometimes called Freedom Day, as it historically marked the freedom of the Black American population. As part of their scholarship application, each student prepared a personal response to the meaning of freedom.

Each student was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to assist with the costs of attending college in the fall.

Edwards has been accepted to SUNY Fredonia to study Cooperative Engineering and Environmental Science, Perez to Jamestown Community College majoring in Art, and Taylor to St. Bonaventure University majoring in political science.

Support for the 2022 Freedom Scholarship awards was provided by Blackwell AME Zion Church, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Emmanuel Temple Church, North Main Street Church of God, and the proceeds of the annual festival.