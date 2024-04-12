TRC’s 8th Annual Sassy Baggs & Beyond Blingo Fundraiser Set For April 16

The Resource Center‘s eighth annual Sassy Baggs & Beyond Blingo fundraiser will take place on Tuesday, April 16.

The event will be held at The Resource Center’s administrative offices at 200 Dunham Avenue in Celoron. Doors will open at 6:00, with the Blingo games starting at 7:00. Those planning to attend should park in the rear lot and use the entrance at the top of the ramp.

The evening will feature 10 games of bingo, with handbags as prizes. Admission is $20. Included in the cost of admission are the 10 Blingo games and a chance to win a door prize. In addition to the Blingo games, there will be a variety of raffle items. Light refreshments will be served.

Money raised through Sassy Baggs & Beyond Blingo will benefit the Mark Pacheco WOW (Working on Wonders) Fund. The WOW Fund provides money so people with disabilities can enjoy experiences they otherwise could not afford, such as attending concerts or sporting events.

Tickets are available at The Resource Center’s offices on Dunham Avenue and at Filling the Gap’s offices inside the Felice Corporate Center at 92 Fairmount Avenue in Jamestown. Tickets also can be purchased online at https://fillingthegap.net/events. For more information, call 716-661-1477.