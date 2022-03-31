Trout Fishing Season Kicks Off April 1



Trout fishing season kicks off Friday, April 1 in New York State.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation said April 1 marks the end of catch-and-release-only and the start of harvest season.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said spring trout stocking began in March and runs through early June, and includes more than 1.8 million trout stocked in waters statewide.

“Fishing in New York State is a highly anticipated, world-class experience that brings seasoned and amateur anglers to our waters in every corner of the State every spring,” Commissioner Seggos said. “DEC’s extensive fish stocking efforts throughout the State are certain to complement our existing healthy fisheries and make the upcoming harvest season a success.”

Trout stocking is in full swing with 1,872,105 catchable brown, rainbow, and brook trout stocked in ponds and streams across the State this spring. Stocked-Extended streams will receive fish every other week for two months to enhance season-long opportunities for angler success. Most streams will also receive a seeding of larger stocked trout.

The link for where trout stocking is taking place in Chautauqua County can be found here: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/23333.html

New freshwater fishing regulations will also take effect on April 1 following a public comment period on the draft proposals earlier this year.

The new guidelines make the rainbow, brown trout, and splake in lakes and ponds season open year-round, with a five-fish daily limit, any size, with a “no more than two longer than 12 inches” harvest rule;

Ice fishing is permitted on all waters in New York unless specifically prohibited

New specific dates replaced floating dates for statewide season openers to include:

May 1 for Walleye, Northern Pike, Pickerel and Tiger Muskellunge;

June 1 for Muskellunge. Note that in 2022, DEC will allow for the fishing of muskellunge beginning the last Saturday in May to accommodate previously planned fishing trips; and

And June 15 for Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass.

Other new guidelines including reducing the daily harvest limit on sunfish from 50 to 25 fish; and increasing the minimum size limit for crappie from nine inches to 10 inches.