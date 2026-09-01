Two Events Planned For Suicide Awareness Month

The Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County has two events planned for September as part of Suicide Awareness Month.

The United for Hope Recognition Walk is set for Saturday, September 12 in Ellery Town Park.

The walk will provide an opportunity for individuals, families, organizations, and community members to walk together in remembrance, hope, and support for suicide prevention. Registration for the walk begins at 9:00 a.m., followed by opening announcements at 10:00 a.m., and the walk officially beginning at 10:15 a.m.

The Alliance encourages businesses, organizations, schools, faith communities, and families to form fundraising teams in advance of the walk. Team fundraising helps expand suicide prevention education, outreach, awareness initiatives, and support services throughout Chautauqua County and the Southern Tier. Every dollar raised directly supports local prevention efforts and helps bring hope to those who need it most.

To register, visit: Zeffy United Walk for Hope Chautauqua Link

The second event is the Stomp Out the Stigma 5K that will take place Saturday, September 26 at the Chautauqua County Airport in Jamestown.

Whether you run or walk, every participant helps raise awareness while promoting hope and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m., with opening announcements at 6:30 p.m., and the race beginning at 6:45 p.m. The pre-registration link is open now through RunSignup.

For additional information about these events or to learn how to become involved, visit the Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County online at preventsuicidechq.com or contact the Alliance directly by emailing Carri Raynor at raynorc@chqgov.com.