Two Illegal Cannabis Dispensaries Shut Down in Jamestown

Two illegal cannabis dispensaries were shut down in the city of Jamestown Friday.

The businesses were located at 214 Fairmount Avenue and 29 North Main Street.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said in a release that the businesses had not received licenses to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

A complaint sent to the Jamestown Department of Development against the businesses resulted in a Cease-and-Desist order sent to the businesses. After failure to comply, the businesses were closed.

Sundquist said in a statement, “I fully support legal cannabis and the potential for legal dispensaries in Jamestown. However, these businesses must comply with the law and have a license from the proper authorities. The illegal selling of a highly-regulated drug out of a storefront is completely unacceptable. Under my administration, we will enforce the law and shut down any business that is selling cannabis illegally.”