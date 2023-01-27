WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Two Injured in Car-School Bus Accident in North Harmony

Two people were injured after a car and a school bus collided Thursday morning in the town of North Harmony.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports a car driven by 29-year old Tori Carlson of Jamestown went into the intersection of Bly Hill Road and Route 394 where she collided with a Jamestown School Bus.

Deputies say road conditions combined with speed were the cause.

Carlson and a passenger on the school bus were sent to UPMC for treatment of injuries. The two students on the bus were not injured.

Carlson has been charged with Failure to Yield Right of Way, Speed Unreasonable, Suspended Registration, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, and Operating without Insurance.

