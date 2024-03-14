Two New Houses To Be Built in Country View Estates

Two new houses will be going up at the Country View Estates in the City of Jamestown.

The Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency approved the sale of Lot K to Paul and Linda Nelson for $10,000 and the sale of Lot M to Michael and Gail Espinoza for $15,277.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund said both lots were sold at market value pricing.

City Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the property owners will have 12 months to get their permits and start work on the lots.

She said both owners would qualify for the city’s new construction property tax abatement.

The property owner would receive 50% off taxes in the first year and then 5% every year for up to 10 years. In year 11, the property owner would pay 100% of the assessed value on the property.

According to the city website, there are nine lots remaining for sale in the Estates. Housing Committee meeting minutes from December 2006 indicate that the residential sub-division was created in the mid-1980s after the City took the property for back taxes.

Mayor Ecklund said as part of a revamp of the city’s website, they plan to highlight the Country View Estates as well as doing a marketing push on social media and in the press about available lots.