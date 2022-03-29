U.S. Marshalls Looking in Western New York for Missing Child

The United States Marshals Service in the Western District of New York is looking for a missing child that was taken from West Virginia.

U.S. Marshals said 11-month-old Iris Chidester has been missing since February 15. She was taken by her mother, 35-year-old Adrienne Marean. Marean is a fugitive and a kidnapping warrant was issued for her on March 9.

U.S. Marshalls say Marean violated a Family Court Order to transfer custody of Iris in February. She fled from Harrison County in West Virginia.

Marean’s last known location is believed to be in the Dunkirk-Fredonia area. She is believed to be driving a gray Toyota Prius with a New York license plate, JJR-1907.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marean or the missing child should

contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or contact 911 for immediate assistance.