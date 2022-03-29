WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

U.S. Marshalls Looking in Western New York for Missing Child

Adrienne Marean and the Toyota Prius U.S. Marshals say she could be driving

The United States Marshals Service in the Western District of New York is looking for a missing child that was taken from West Virginia.

U.S. Marshals said 11-month-old Iris Chidester has been missing since February 15. She was taken by her mother, 35-year-old Adrienne Marean. Marean is a fugitive and a kidnapping warrant was issued for her on March 9.

U.S. Marshalls say Marean violated a Family Court Order to transfer custody of Iris in February. She fled from Harrison County in West Virginia.

Marean’s last known location is believed to be in the Dunkirk-Fredonia area. She is believed to be driving a gray Toyota Prius with a New York license plate, JJR-1907.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marean or the missing child should
contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or contact 911 for immediate assistance.

