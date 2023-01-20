U.S. Supreme Court Rules Again that NYS’ Concealed Carry Law Can Remain In Effect During Appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled again to allow New York State’s Firearm Dealer Laws and Concealed Carry Improvement Act to remain in effect pending appeal.

The Court on Wednesday refused a request from a group of firearms dealers in New York seeking to halt parts of the state’s new laws regulating commercial gun sales.

The order comes days after it rejected a separate request to block the state’s new firearms law, which was enacted in the wake of the Court’s Second Amendment decision this summer.

Among the laws targeted by the gun sellers were requirements that firearm dealers secure guns in a safe or locked area and have security systems installed on their premises; prohibit people under 18 from entering gun retail stores without a parent or guardian; and provide records of gun sales to government law enforcement agencies and manufacturers upon request.

They also challenged laws regarding the purchase of guns and ammunition, including a licensing requirement for semiautomatic rifles; requiring background checks for ammunition sales and directing New York State Police to establish a database for such sales; and requiring gun dealers to maintain records of ammunition sales.

The regulations took effect in September and December, and the firearms dealers told the court they are unable to comply with “most” of the new laws.

A U.S. district court judge denied their request to block the laws. After appealing to U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, a three-judge panel also declined to halt enforcement of the law pending appeal. Proceedings before the 2nd Circuit are ongoing.