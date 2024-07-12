UCAN City Mission Holds Open House To Celebrate Reopening and Completed Work

The UCAN City Mission held an open house Wednesday to celebrate renovations to the building in downtown Jamestown.

UCAN unexpectedly had to close January 24 after asbestos was discovered on the second floor of the building during installation of a new forced air heating system.

Board President Sharon Hamilton said the remaining guests at that time were put in the LaQuinta Inn on West Third Street before Joy Fellowship Church offered up their facilities for guests.

She said St. Susan Center also stepped up to offer space for UCAN staff to work out of their facility.

Hamilton said the HVAC system work was completed on April 23, with guests coming back to UCAN on April 25.

Executive Director Bruce Baehr joined UCAN in a part-time capacity on March 3, taking on the job in a full-time manner. He replaced former Executive Director Aaron Wadin, who resigned via email on January 26.

Baehr said when it comes to the UCAN facility, there is still more work to be done, “We need to put over each of the air ducts that went through the walls… to cover those penetrations with rings. I’m not even sure what the rings are called, but we have JMI Plumbing and Heating has agreed to make those for us.”

Baehr said the volunteers will install the rings. He said there also is about $22,000 in electrical work that remains as well.