Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Requests ‘No Fly Zone,’ More Sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested a “No Fly Zone” over Ukraine in addition to more sanctions on Russia in a virtual address to the U.S. Congress Wednesday.

Zelenskyy thanked President Joe Biden for the relief aid the U.S. has already provided, and added “I call on you to do more, new packages of sanctions are needed constantly every week until the Russian military machine stops.”

Zelenskyy also called for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a request the White House has already rejected for fear it would escalate international tension with Russia. In pleading for the no-fly zone, he played a produced video showing dramatic footage of the war’s human toll. The video ended with the words: “close the sky over Ukraine.”

Calling the invasion the worst war since World War Two, Zelenskyy found similarities between what his country has endured during the Russian invasion to the attack on Pearl Harbor and September 11 here in the United States.

Most recently, the Senate passed a resolution on Tuesday night condemning Russian President Putin for committing atrocities and alleged war crimes against the people of Ukraine. Just days ago, Congress approved $14 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and is working on legislation to end normal trade relations with Russia.

President Biden, following the remarks, pledged an additional $800 million in military aid bringing the total of support approved this week for Ukraine to $1 billion. That funding will go toward 800 anti-aircraft systems, 9-thousand anti-armor systems, 7-thousand small arms, as well as drones.

Zelenskyy has been directly appealing to lawmakers around the world for help in stopping the Russian invasion of his country, which started less than a month ago. He spoke to members of Congress over Zoom on March 5, and this month he has also addressed the European, British and Canadian parliaments.