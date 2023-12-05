United Way At 55% Of Campaign Goal

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County’s 2023 Fundraising Campaign is now past the halfway mark.

United Way Executive Director Amy Rohler said the campaign is at 55% of its goal, saying, “We exceeded our goal last year, finishing at $1.4 million — and we have set our sights on that number for 2023. We’re thankful for everyone who has made a donation or pledged to give, but we still have a long way to go.”

Donations made to United Way go to fund 42 programs administered by 29 local agencies. United Way must raise funds each year to continually provide that funding. 100% of donations to United Way of Southern Chautauqua County stay local.

The agency’s efforts are focused on four strategic areas: Academic Success, Health & Independence, A Ready Workforce and Self Sufficiency. Programs funded by UWSCC provide childcare, after school sites, youth development, work & career readiness, housing services, essential meals and more.

For more information about the United Way or to donate, visit uwayscc.org