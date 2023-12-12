United Way Hires New Community Impact Manager

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has hired Eric Rinaldo as its new Community Impact Manager.

The Community Impact Manager provides administrative oversight over the distribution of funds to 29 local agencies. They also over see the allocations process which determines how donor dollars are distributed each funding cycle.

Rinaldo previously worked for five years in Colorado at the John McConnell Math and Science Center. During that time, he collaborated with district leaders to curate and create detailed curriculum for students, wrote grants and worked training college intern teachers each year. He joins United Way having recently put his data analysis skills and leadership abilities to use as a team leader at both Target and Wegmans.

Rinaldo is originally from Jamestown and graduated from Southwestern. He now makes Bemus Point his home.