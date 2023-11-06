United Way To Hold ‘Curling Mix & Match’ Fundraiser

A “Curling Mix & Match” fundraiser for the United Way of Southern Chautauqua County will be held at the Northwest Arena.

The event will take place 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, November 17. It will feature a “happy hour” mixer before the competition as well as door prizes, food, and a cash bar.

This inaugural Curling Mix & Match event is being spearheaded and organized by United Way’s 2023 Campaign Chairs Rex and Michelle “Micki” McCray.

The deadline to register a team for the Curling Mix & Match is Friday, November 10. The cost for a team up to six members is $100. Tickets to attend the event are $25 and will go on sale after November 10.

Backyard Curling takes place on the ice, though no special equipment or skates are required.

To purchase a ticket to attend or to sign up a team, text UWCURLING to 4144, call 716-483-1566 or email lgoold@uwayscc.org.

All donations to the United Way remain in Southern Chautauqua County.