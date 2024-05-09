United Way’s Community Baby Shower Underway

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has begun its annual collection of baby items for local newborns.

The “Community Baby Shower” raises money and collect donations for local at-risk moms and their infants.

Community Impact Manager Eric Rinaldo said the United Way collected in 2023 more than $6,000 worth of goods and supplies which were distributed by a dozen local agencies working directly with families and children.

This year, the Community Baby Shower will run through June 13. Items can be dropped off at the United Way office at 208 Pine Street, at Northwest Arena or at the southside Jamestown branch of M&T Bank.

The 2024 Community Baby Shower is sponsored by UPMC Chautauqua, Southern Tier Family Dentistry, Lane Women’s Health Group and The Prendergast Library.

Each year, local businesses, community groups, church groups and other agencies contribute to the drive by hosting in-office baby showers for their staffs and members. For more info or ideas on how to throw an in-office baby shower, contact Communications and Campaign Coordinator Nick Dean by emailing ndean@uwayscc.org or calling 716-483-1561.

Other ways to support the Community Baby Shower include:

– Text “BabyUnited: to 41444 to make a credit card donation.

– Buying items from United Way’s 2024 Community Baby Shower Amazon Wish List at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/FZ0HWV6OUCZZ?ref_=wl_share

– Donating to the United Way during Give Big CHQ on June 8 – https://www.givebigchq.org/organizations/united-way-of-southern-chautauqua-county

– Check United Way’s social media throughout the Community Baby Shower for updated drop-off sites as more are added during the campaign.