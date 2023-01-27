Vietnam Veteran Ceremony for 50th Anniversary of Paris Peace Accords in Mayville Today

A ceremony for Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans will be held in Mayville today in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the Paris Peace Accords.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel is hosting the event at noon outside of the Chautauqua County Courthouse.

January 27, 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords that ended U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.

At this ceremony, Wendel will present a proclamation declaring the day as “Vietnam and Vietnam-Era Veterans Day,” formally welcoming home these veterans. Wendel will also read the names of Chautauqua County residents who lost their lives serving in the Vietnam War.

For more information about the event, contact the County Executive’s Office at (716) 753-4211.