WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Vietnam Veteran Ceremony for 50th Anniversary of Paris Peace Accords in Mayville Today

Vietnam Veteran Ceremony for 50th Anniversary of Paris Peace Accords in Mayville Today

By Leave a Comment

Chautauqua County Courthouse, Mayville

A ceremony for Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans will be held in Mayville today in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the Paris Peace Accords.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel is hosting the event at noon outside of the Chautauqua County Courthouse.

January 27, 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords that ended U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.

At this ceremony, Wendel will present a proclamation declaring the day as “Vietnam and Vietnam-Era Veterans Day,” formally welcoming home these veterans. Wendel will also read the names of Chautauqua County residents who lost their lives serving in the Vietnam War.

For more information about the event, contact the County Executive’s Office at (716) 753-4211.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.