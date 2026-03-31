Volunteer Registration Open For United Way’s Literacy Week Initiative

Registration is now open for volunteers who want to take part in United Way of Chautauqua County’s annual Literacy Week initiative.

This year’s initiative will take place April 20 through 24 at participating school districts. Each year, United Way brings together volunteers from businesses, civic groups, nonprofits, and the broader community to read to students in their classrooms. The annual event reached 1,975 students in 2025. All students received a brand-new book to take home to further foster a love of reading.

Participating schools this year include Brocton Elementary, Dunkirk City School District, Fredonia Elementary, Forestville Elementary, Ripley Elementary, Sherman Elementary, Sinclairville Elementary and Wheelock Elementary.

Individuals from the community as well as teams from interested businesses are invited to register now to read to classrooms during Literacy Week. Volunteers who speak Spanish and would be willing to read in Spanish are also needed for this year’s Literacy Week.

To sign up or for more details, text “readchq” to 41444 or visit https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/Th6YSw.

Individuals and businesses can also support Literacy Week by helping provide books for local students. Those interested in supporting the initiative can donate by texting “readchqsponsor” to 41444.