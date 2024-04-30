Walleye Fishing Season Begins May 1

Walleye, Northern Pike, Pickerel, and Tiger Muskellunge fishing season begins May 1.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation said walleye are challenging to catch and delicious to eat, making them one of the most prized sportfish in New York. As the largest member of the perch family, adult walleye typically weigh one to three pounds, but they can get much larger. The state record is a remarkable 18-pound 2-ounce giant caught from the St. Lawrence River in 2018.

Walleye are found in more than 140 waterbodies across the state.

Northern pike are another popular spring target for anglers. These fish can also be found throughout much of the state, and opportunities for trophy-size fish are available in a number of waters, especially in the northeast and west.

Visit the DEC’s website for information on where to go fishing for walleye, pike, and other cool water sportfish.

The DEC also reminds New Yorkers that boats, trailers, waders and other fishing equipment can spread harmful aquatic invasive species from waterbody to waterbody unless properly cleaned after use. DEC regulations prohibit boats from launching or leaving sites without first draining the boat and cleaning the boat, trailer, and equipment. Furthermore, many New York counties, towns, and villages also have laws in place that prohibit the transport of aquatic invasive species on boats, trailers and equipment.

To avoid spreading invasive species, follow the ‘Clean. Drain. Dry.’ method for properly disinfecting boats and equipment before launching. If needing help, many public boat launches have boat stewards on site to inspect watercraft and gear.

The DEC also encourages anglers to commit to responsible fishing practices by following guidelines. To prevent the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS), anglers are advised to always clean, drain, and dry boat/fishing equipment and practice proper use and disposal of unwanted baitfish. Report any invasive species to the iMapInvasives website. DEC and partners, including the New York State Canal Corporation, are continuing to support comprehensive efforts to protect New York’s waters.