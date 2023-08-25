[WATCH] WRFA 2023 Stakeholder Input Session – August 22, 2023

On August 22, 2023, WRFA General Manager Jason Sample hosted a Stakeholder Input session to assist with the completion of a Strategic Plan for the radio station, as it transitions away from being a noncommercial station funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The session started with a presentation by Sample, outlining the history of WRFA, it’s financial situation, and the challenges facing the radio station as it prepares for 2024.
