Winners of 10th Annual Poetry Out Loud Competition Announced

Two Jamestown High School sophomores are the winners of the district’s “Poetry Out Loud” competition.

McKenna Schneider came in first, Abrielle Monaghan second, with Senior Siena DeAngelo coming in third. McKenna recited “Emily Dickinson at the Poetry Slam” by Dan Vera and Abrielle recited “Perhaps the World Ends Here” by Joy Harjo.

This is the tenth year JHS students participated in the National Poetry Out Loud competition. The contest, which is open to all JHS students, requires the competitors to memorize a poem from an authorized list. They are evaluated on physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding, overall performance, and accuracy.

McKenna and Abby are each currently memorizing two more poems before they travel to Buffalo on February 5 to compete against other winners from schools across Western New York. The top two finishers of that Regional competition will advance to the New York State finals in Albany, and ultimately, to the National Poetry Out Loud competition in Washington DC.

Poetry Out Loud is funded by the Poetry Foundation and The National Endowment for the Arts.