WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Winners of 10th Annual Poetry Out Loud Competition Announced

Winners of 10th Annual Poetry Out Loud Competition Announced

By Leave a Comment

JHS Poetry Out Loud winners: first place, McKenna Schneider, second place Abrielle Monaghan and third place, Siena DeAngelo with Public Speaking teacher, Barbi Price

Two Jamestown High School sophomores are the winners of the district’s “Poetry Out Loud” competition.

McKenna Schneider came in first, Abrielle Monaghan second, with Senior Siena DeAngelo coming in third. McKenna recited “Emily Dickinson at the Poetry Slam” by Dan Vera and Abrielle recited “Perhaps the World Ends Here” by Joy Harjo.

This is the tenth year JHS students participated in the National Poetry Out Loud competition. The contest, which is open to all JHS students, requires the competitors to memorize a poem from an authorized list. They are evaluated on physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding, overall performance, and accuracy.

McKenna and Abby are each currently memorizing two more poems before they travel to Buffalo on February 5 to compete against other winners from schools across Western New York. The top two finishers of that Regional competition will advance to the New York State finals in Albany, and ultimately, to the National Poetry Out Loud competition in Washington DC.

Poetry Out Loud is funded by the Poetry Foundation and The National Endowment for the Arts.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.