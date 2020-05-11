WNY Flyover Comes to Chautauqua County on May 12

Flyover to Honor Healthcare Workers, First Responders, and Graduating Seniors in Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE – (MEDIA RELEASE) – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has announced that Chautauqua County will be included in the U.S. Air Force’s Flyover of Western New York on May 12, 2020.

The 914th Air Refueling Wing of the Air Force Reserves at Niagara Falls and the Vermont National Guard will be conducting a required aerial refueling training operation. Following the training, KC-135s and F-35s will flyover portions of Western New York to salute frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three F-35s will break away from formation in Buffalo and come into Chautauqua County for a flyover of Chautauqua Lake. The aircraft are expected to be seen in Chautauqua County on May 12 between 12:15 – 12:30 p.m.

“I encourage all residents to watch the skies over Chautauqua Lake for this special salute to our area healthcare workers, first responders and graduating seniors,” said Wendel. “I thank the Air Force and Vermont National Guard for including our county in this unique recognition and I hope this flyover will bring us all a sense of appreciation and comradery during these trying times.”

Residents viewing the flyover in public areas are reminded to practice social distancing and to wear face coverings.