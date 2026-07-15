Chautauqua County Looking To Consolidate Jamestown Locations

Chautauqua County is looking move county services from three separate buildings downtown into former Lynn Building on the corner of East Third Street and Prendergast Avenue.

The Legislature’s Public Facilities Committee heard a presentation from Developer Jeff Wereski and Roosa Corporation’s Joe Roosa on potentially leasing 310-322 East Third Street to the County. 310-322 East Third Ventures LLC is currently in the process of acquiring that property with Wereski saying the sale is under contract.

According to the resolution, the county’s lease agreements for the South County Office Building on East Fourth Street, the County Department of Motor Vehicles space at 512 West Third Street, and the County’s Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services office space at 333 East Fifth Street all end in 2027. The county is proposing leasing 54,000 square feet at 310-322 East Third Street in order to relocate Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services, Department of Motor Vehicles, and Office of Probation staff into one building.

The cost of the lease would be $23.50 per square foot per year, equaling approximately $105,750 per month for the first year, with annual 3% increases. The county also would have the option to rent additional square footage at that same rate. County Executive PJ Wendel said the lease agreement represents an increase from what is currently being paid annually at the three current office spaces being leased.

The building currently houses Chautauqua Striders and Infinity Visual and Performing Arts, which Wereski said would not be impacted by the lease agreement with the County.

The lease also includes 80 parking spaces in two parking lots along Prendergast Avenue. This parking availability would likely result in a reduction in the number of parking spaces the county leases from the Spring Street Parking Ramp.

The lease agreement was passed in Public Facilities but still needs to be passed by the full County Legislature in order to move forward.