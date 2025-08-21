WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 21, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU Aug 21
- Damone Jackson Outcome, The Elektra Kings (Third Thursday) – Wintergarden Plaza – Jamestown
- Chelsea O (of Stress Dolls), Lauren Clifford, Buck Quigley, David M. Miller – Lake Shore Center for the Arts – Westfield
- The Band Perry – Chautauqua Institute – Chautauqua
- Backlog – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Big Inlet Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Lenny & the Land Shark – Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Flipside (Music on the Pier) – Dunkirk Pier – Dunkirk
- $2 Bill (Music in the Park) – Ryckman Park – Brocton
FRI Aug 22
- James Hackett – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- County Music Weekend (Day 1) – Peak n Peak – Clymer
- O.A.R – Chautauqua Institute – Chautauqua
- Sweet Jane Band Duo – Cable Hollow Golf Course – Russell
- Silent Legacy Band – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood
- Small Town Rollers – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point
- OsbornNash – Moon Brook Country Club – Jamestown
- Brown Dog Acoustics – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point
SAT Aug 23
- Rogers Bird-Day Bash – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Jamestown Regional Celtic Festival – Chautauqua Lake – Mayville
- RGB, Ladders, Vices, Gooch, Junk Punk, Light as Day, Crippled – Lakeside Golf Course – Ripley
- County Music Weekend (Day 2) – Peak n Peak – Clymer
- Apple Jack – Village Casino – Bemus Point
- MoonLight Mile Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Queen City – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood
- A Different Kind of Sunshine – Bent Run Brewing – Warren
- Sweet Honey in the Rock – Chautauqua Institute – Chautauqua
- Campfire Junkie – Mayville Train Depot – Mayville
- Afraid of Human – Bella Vista Campground – Jamestown
- GoldiRocks – Celoron American Legion – Celoron
- Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point
SUN Aug 24
- Jazz Fest – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood
- County Music Weekend (Day 3) – Peak n Peak – Clymer
- Black Widow Band (Acoustic) – 14 Main – Bemus Point
- Kallie Williams – Docksiders Cafe – Clarendon
- Retro Phonics Band – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point
- Miranda Wilcox – Vikings Lodge – Bemus Point
TUE Aug 26
- Campfire Junkie – Ribs N Bones – Warren
- Campfire Acoustic Open Jam – Chautauqua Audio Works – Fredonia
- OsbornNash – The Trillium Lodge – Cherry Creek
WED Aug 27
Leave a Reply