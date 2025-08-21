WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 21, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU Aug 21

Damone Jackson Outcome, The Elektra Kings (Third Thursday) – Wintergarden Plaza – Jamestown

Chelsea O (of Stress Dolls), Lauren Clifford, Buck Quigley, David M. Miller – Lake Shore Center for the Arts – Westfield

The Band Perry – Chautauqua Institute – Chautauqua

Backlog – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Big Inlet Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Lenny & the Land Shark – Village Casino – Bemus Point

Flipside (Music on the Pier) – Dunkirk Pier – Dunkirk

$2 Bill (Music in the Park) – Ryckman Park – Brocton

FRI Aug 22

James Hackett – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

County Music Weekend (Day 1) – Peak n Peak – Clymer

O.A.R – Chautauqua Institute – Chautauqua

Sweet Jane Band Duo – Cable Hollow Golf Course – Russell

Silent Legacy Band – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood

Small Town Rollers – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point

OsbornNash – Moon Brook Country Club – Jamestown

Brown Dog Acoustics – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point

SAT Aug 23

Rogers Bird-Day Bash – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Jamestown Regional Celtic Festival – Chautauqua Lake – Mayville

RGB, Ladders, Vices, Gooch, Junk Punk, Light as Day, Crippled – Lakeside Golf Course – Ripley

County Music Weekend (Day 2) – Peak n Peak – Clymer

Apple Jack – Village Casino – Bemus Point

MoonLight Mile Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Queen City – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood

A Different Kind of Sunshine – Bent Run Brewing – Warren

Sweet Honey in the Rock – Chautauqua Institute – Chautauqua

Campfire Junkie – Mayville Train Depot – Mayville

Afraid of Human – Bella Vista Campground – Jamestown

GoldiRocks – Celoron American Legion – Celoron

Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point

SUN Aug 24

Jazz Fest – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood

County Music Weekend (Day 3) – Peak n Peak – Clymer

Black Widow Band (Acoustic) – 14 Main – Bemus Point

Kallie Williams – Docksiders Cafe – Clarendon

Retro Phonics Band – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point

Miranda Wilcox – Vikings Lodge – Bemus Point

TUE Aug 26

Campfire Junkie – Ribs N Bones – Warren

Campfire Acoustic Open Jam – Chautauqua Audio Works – Fredonia

OsbornNash – The Trillium Lodge – Cherry Creek

WED Aug 27