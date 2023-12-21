WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 21, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU DEC 21
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Tyler McClain – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
FRI DEC 22
- Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- SON – El Morro – Jamestown
- Putl – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
- Pollywood Nights – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Tyler McClain – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Mandy Majtan – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
SAT DEC 23
- Tempus with Hold My Headache – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Charity Nuse with Kallie Williams and Kayla Lowe – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Back Room Jazz Band – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- William Downe – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SUN DEC 24
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
WED DEC 27
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Open Jam – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg
