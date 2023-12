WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 28, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU DEC 28

Brown Dog acoustic – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer

FRI DEC 29

SON – Forte – Jamestown

Lenny and the Landshark – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

Kallie Williams and Friends – Big Inlet Brewing – Mavyille

Two For Flinching – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer

SAT DEC 30

Nick Nasibyan – Forte – Jamestown

Darkwater Duo & Company – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Tyler McClain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

The Highlife – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Ion Sky trio unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Pendleton Station – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer

SUN DEC 31

Total Chaos – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Fat Cat Freddie – Ellington Rod & Gun Club – Ellington

Miranda Wilcox and The Line – Chautauqua Suites Hotel – Mayville

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

MON JAN 01

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED JAN 03