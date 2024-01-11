WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 11, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

FRI JAN 12

  • The Bill Ward Trio – First Covenant Church – Jamestown
  • Brian K Chase – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
  • Ion Sky trio unplugged – Buddy Brewster’s Ale House – Lakewood
  • Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Darkwater Duo – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA

SAT JAN 13

  • Grand Larseny – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Dave Ahlquist – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
  • Eliot Road – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • The Living Room Jam Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Tito & Vince Music – The Cooler – Sherman
  • Vinny and the Mudflaps – Youngsville American Legion – Youngsville, PA
  • Movies at The Reg: Napoleon – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN JAN 14

  • Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON JAN 15

  • Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED JAN 17

  • Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Garrett Owens – The Cooler – Sherman
  • Movies at The Reg: Next Goal Wins – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

