WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 18, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU JAN 18
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Ion Sky trio – Madigan’s – Ellicottville
FRI JAN 19
- Charity Nuse and Jeremy Bunce – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Kyle Gustafson – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT JAN 20
- OLDFISH – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Adam Gould – Forte – Jamestown
- Hard Luck Rangers – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Jerod Eggleston – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Big Logic Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Lenny and the Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Jay McDonnell Trio – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Carrie Ann Hayes – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Miranda Wilcox – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Jesse James Weston – The Cooler – Sherman
- Movies at The Reg: Wish – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN JAN 21
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON JAN 22
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED JAN 24
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Dream Scenario – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
