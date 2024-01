WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 25, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

FRI JAN 26

The Reg presents: Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

The Assembly – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Daniel Cecil – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Darkwater Duo and Company – Balloons – Ellicottville

Kev Rowe and Friends – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA

HonkyTonk Heroes – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

SAT JAN 27

Dan Douglas Band – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Eliot Road – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Kallie Williams and Company – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Black Widow acoustic – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Earle Wallace – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Brian Chase – The Cooler – Sherman

The Untouchables – 21 Brix Winery – Portland

Dave Ahlquist – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA

SUN JAN 28

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Darkwater Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON JAN 29

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED JAN 31