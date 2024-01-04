WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 4, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JAN 04

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Kody & Herren – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville

FRI JAN 05

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Lenny and the Landshark – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

HonkyTonk Heroes – Balloons – Ellicottville

SAT JAN 06

The Lustre Kings (Elvis’ birthday bash) – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Never Too Late – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Lenny and the Landshark – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

The Untouchables unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Jesse Taylor Smith – The Cooler – Sherman

Jerod Eggleston – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Diggin’ Roots Band – Balloons – Ellicottville

Movies at The Reg: Killers of the Flower Moon – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN JAN 07

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON JAN 08

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED JAN 10