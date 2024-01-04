WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 4, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU JAN 04
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Kody & Herren – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville
FRI JAN 05
- Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Lenny and the Landshark – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- HonkyTonk Heroes – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT JAN 06
- The Lustre Kings (Elvis’ birthday bash) – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Never Too Late – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Lenny and the Landshark – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- The Untouchables unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Jesse Taylor Smith – The Cooler – Sherman
- Jerod Eggleston – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Diggin’ Roots Band – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Movies at The Reg: Killers of the Flower Moon – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN JAN 07
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON JAN 08
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED JAN 10
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Open Jam – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg
- Movies at The Reg: Maestro – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
Leave a Reply