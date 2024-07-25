WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 25, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU JUL 25

HonkyTonk Heroes – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts (block party) – Jamestown

Ion Sky Trio – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood

Ryan Melquist – Busti Tap House – Busti

Randy & Jamie – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Big Inlet Big Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Water Horse – Lakeside Park – Mayville

Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Dunkirk Pier – Dunkirk

FRI JUL 26

Drew and Lena – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

East Wind – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Those Guys – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Johnny Bauer Band – The Fish – Bemus Point

Two Towns/Chadakoin Duo – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Kallie Williams and Co. – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Lindsay Brown Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Sweet Jane Band – Soldiers and Sailors Park – Warren, PA

SAT JUL 27

Harmony Dillingham – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

Tempus/The Volpe Brothers – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Ion Sky – Harley-Davidson of Jamestown – Falconer

Furious George acoustic – Busti Tap House – Busti

Blue Morning/Johnny Bauer Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Crush – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Afraid of Human – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Qwister – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Backlog – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

SUN JUL 28

Tommy Link – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Bill Ward’s Sunday sessions with Doug Yeomans – Big Inlet Brewing – Mavyille

Derek Davis Trio – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON JUL 29

Amber & Josh – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

WED JUL 31