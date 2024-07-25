WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 25, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU JUL 25
- HonkyTonk Heroes – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts (block party) – Jamestown
- Ion Sky Trio – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood
- Ryan Melquist – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Randy & Jamie – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Big Inlet Big Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Water Horse – Lakeside Park – Mayville
- Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Dunkirk Pier – Dunkirk
FRI JUL 26
- Drew and Lena – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- East Wind – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Those Guys – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Johnny Bauer Band – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Two Towns/Chadakoin Duo – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Kallie Williams and Co. – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Lindsay Brown Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Sweet Jane Band – Soldiers and Sailors Park – Warren, PA
SAT JUL 27
- Harmony Dillingham – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Tempus/The Volpe Brothers – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Ion Sky – Harley-Davidson of Jamestown – Falconer
- Furious George acoustic – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Blue Morning/Johnny Bauer Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Crush – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Afraid of Human – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Qwister – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Backlog – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
SUN JUL 28
- Tommy Link – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Bill Ward’s Sunday sessions with Doug Yeomans – Big Inlet Brewing – Mavyille
- Derek Davis Trio – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON JUL 29
- Amber & Josh – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
WED JUL 31
- SON – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Derek & Angel – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Living Room Jam Band – Lucille Ball Memorial Park – Celoron
Leave a Reply