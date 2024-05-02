WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 2, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU MAY 02

Ion Sky Trio unplugged – Busti Tap House – Busti

Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

Brian Hanna – Balloons – Ellicottville

FRI MAY 03

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Lenny and The Landshark – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Brooke Surgener – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Campfire Junkie – Ashville General Store – Ashville

Jerod Eggleston – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Echoes on Water – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

SAT MAY 04

Taylor ReMaid – Shawbucks – Jamestown

HonkyTonk Heroes – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Marshmellow Overcoat – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Lenny and The Landshark – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Dave Ahlquist – Randolph VFW – Randolph

Two Towns – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Davis & Miller (Miller & The Other Sinners) – The Tap Room – Westfield

Movies at The Reg: Kung Fu Panda 4 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN MAY 05

Lenny and The Landshark – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Darkwater Duo – Busti Tap House – Busti

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Brian Chase – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Ion Sky Trio unplugged – The Trillium Lodge – Cherry Creek

MON MAY 06

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED MAY 08