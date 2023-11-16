WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 16, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU NOV 16
- Arts on Fire LIVE with The Assembly – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Streaming live on YouTube
- Miranda Wilcox – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI NOV 17
- Lake Erie Choral Artists present A Tribute to William Byrd – Christ First United Methodist Church – Jamestown
- Backlog – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Dueling Pianos – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Jesse Taylor Smith – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Miranda Wilcox – Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing – Westfield
- Lana and Dustin – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Brianna Blankenship – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Movies at The Reg: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT NOV 18
- Jake’s Comedy Jukebox – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Surprise Guise – The Spire Theater – Jamestown
- Backlog – Sneakers Bar – Jamestown
- Lenny & The Landshark – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- The Freeze – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Tyler McClain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Lopaka Rootz – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Black Widow acoustic – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Diggin’ Roots Band – Finnerty’s Tap Room – Ellicottville
- Movies at The Reg: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN NOV 19
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Dave Ahlquist – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON NOV 20
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED NOV 22
- The Probables – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- We Speak Canadian – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Backlog – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Lenny & The Landshark – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Open Jam – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg
- Bucked Up – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
