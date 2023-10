WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 26, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

FRI OCT 27

Gelatin Skeleton and special guests – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Lenny & The Landshark – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

Big Logic Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Furious George – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Backlog – The Tap Room – Westfield

Afraid of Human – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Movies at The Reg: The Rocky Horror Picture Show – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT OCT 28

Smokin’ 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown

HonkyTonk Heroes – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Mick Fury – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

MON OCT 30

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED NOV 01