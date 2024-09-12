WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 12, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU SEP 12
- Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
FRI SEP 13
- Little Theatre presents: Rock of Ages – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Campfire Junkie – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Duke Sherman Band – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Oldfish – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Public Chase – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Black Widow – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- OsbornNash – She Sings Cafe – Mayville
- Marshmellow Overcoat – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
- Afraid of Human – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Movies at The Reg: Twisters – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT SEP 14
- Little Theatre presents: Rock of Ages – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Davis & Eng – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Kenny Anderson – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Night Shift – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Jen & Scott acoustics – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Flight/Bryan Price – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Vinny and The Mudflaps – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Jerod Eggleston – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Seismic Urge – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Sherman Music Festival feat. HonkyTonk Heroes, Brian Chase, Derek Davis, Dean Wells and Tito & Vince – Edmund Park/The Cooler – Sherman
- Pedro and the Smooth Cats – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- The Riffriders – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- Kev Rowe and Friends – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
SUN SEP 15
- Little Theatre presents: Rock of Ages – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- An Afternoon of Gershwin – Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown – Jamestown
- Lenny and The Landshark – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Tito & Dunn – Busti Tap House – Busti
WED SEP 18
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- KGB Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Movies at The Reg: The Fabulous Four – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
