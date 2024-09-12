WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 12, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU SEP 12

Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

FRI SEP 13

Little Theatre presents: Rock of Ages – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Campfire Junkie – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Duke Sherman Band – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Oldfish – Busti Tap House – Busti

Public Chase – The Fish – Bemus Point

Black Widow – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

OsbornNash – She Sings Cafe – Mayville

Marshmellow Overcoat – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

Afraid of Human – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Movies at The Reg: Twisters – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT SEP 14

Little Theatre presents: Rock of Ages – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Davis & Eng – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Kenny Anderson – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Night Shift – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Jen & Scott acoustics – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Flight/Bryan Price – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Vinny and The Mudflaps – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Jerod Eggleston – Busti Tap House – Busti

Seismic Urge – The Fish – Bemus Point

Sherman Music Festival feat. HonkyTonk Heroes, Brian Chase, Derek Davis, Dean Wells and Tito & Vince – Edmund Park/The Cooler – Sherman

Pedro and the Smooth Cats – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

The Riffriders – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

Kev Rowe and Friends – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

SUN SEP 15

Little Theatre presents: Rock of Ages – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

An Afternoon of Gershwin – Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown – Jamestown

Lenny and The Landshark – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Tito & Dunn – Busti Tap House – Busti

WED SEP 18