WRFA Seeks Summer Interns to Assist with Covering 2023 Jamestown Tarp Skunks Baseball Games

JAMESTOWN, NY – WRFA is once again seeking eligible college students to participate in a Sports Broadcasting Internship program, focusing on live coverage of the Jamestown Tarp Skunks collegiate baseball team during the 2023 summer season. This broadcast program will not only provide live play-by-play coverage, but also focus on educating and instructing college students interested in a future career in sports broadcasting and/or sports reporting.

The Sports Broadcasting Internship program is based in Jamestown, NY and is open to college students pursuing a career in sports broadcasting / sports journalism / or related field. It is also open to any college that recognizes College Intern Credits for students. Interns will also receive an hourly rate of $14.50 for each hour put into the internship (an estimated $580 for each credit hour received).

As part of this program, interns will be working with a professional broadcast team and will learn how to prepare for and conduct a radio broadcast of a live sporting event. Additionally, they will also learn and gain experience in interviewing players/coaches involved with the team, producing in-game features, previewing upcoming games, and also providing game recaps.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

The Sports Broadcasting Internship program will run from June 1 through August 6, with an estimated 24 total games being broadcast. Interns are not required to attend every game and will instead have a schedule created based on their availability.

The first week will focus on an introduction to the program, including touring WRFA studios, meeting the broadcast team, and gaining familiarity with broadcast equipment. The second week will focus on a tour of Russell E. Diethrick Park press box, meeting the team management and coaches, and preparing for the first home game.

Each subsequent week, interns will follow a rotating schedule that involves learning how to conduct interviews with players and coaches, writing and producing a game preview and game recap, in addition to learning (and assisting with) live game broadcasts.

By the end of the season, each participating intern will be given the opportunity to participate in several of these live broadcasts.

RESPONSIBILITIES

All Interns must:

Be available from June through early August

Be willing to commit 4-8 hours/week

Have flexible hours that include evenings and weekends.

QUALIFICATIONS

All Interns must be 18 or older

Strong public speaking skills

Currently enrolled in an accredited college or university taking at least one class in the semester/quarter (spring) prior to participating in the program, or planning to take at least one class in the semester (fall) immediately preceding the program.

Major or previous coursework in Broadcast Journalism, Communications, Media Arts, Audio Production, or related major

Attention to detail, exacting standards, and superior organization skills

Familiarity with the game of baseball

Physical Qualifications: The press box at Diethrick Park is not accessible for some individuals with mobility issues. This means interns must be able to climb stairs to access broadcast booth and must be able to remain in a stationary position (sitting or standing in the broadcast booth) 75% of the time on location at the ball park

Deadline to apply is Friday, May 12, 2023.

Completed intern forms can be sent to WRFA @ RegLenna.com with “Summer Sports Internship Program” in the subject, or mailed to to WRFA Radio, 116 E. Third St., Jamestown, NY 14701.

For additional questions, send an email to the above address, use our Contact page, or call (716) 664-2465 ext 209.

For additional intern and employment opportunities, visit our Join the WRFA Team page.

WRFA Radio is committed to providing equal internship opportunities for all persons.