A one-year old boy died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Sherman.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Officials report the Sherman Fire Department along with several mutual aid responded to 157 West Main Street just after 1 a.m.

A woman and four children were able to escape but a one-year boy was not able to get out and died.

Two of the children who escaped were transported to Hamot Medical Center in Erie for treatment of burns. The fire is under investigation.